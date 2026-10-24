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Jefferson hits Shaw for 19-yard TD with 40 seconds left, Bethune-Cookman beats Jackson State 24-21

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By AP News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Jefferson threw an 19-yard touchdown pass to Rickie Shaw II with 40 seconds left to help Bethune-Cookman beat Jackson State 24-21 on Saturday to move into a tie atop the Southwestern Conference standings.

The Wildcats (5-3, 3-1) are tied with Alabama A&M, which beat Bethune-Cookman 51-17 at home on Oct. 10.

Jackson State (6-2, 3-2). ranked No. 24 in the Stats Perform Top 25, has lost two of its last three following five consecutive wins to open the season.

Jefferson was 8-of-13 passing for 113 yards and three touchdowns and added 68 yards rushing on 19 carries for Bethune-Cookman. Deanwar Johnson had nine carries for 81 yards.

On third-and-11, Jefferson rolled to his left, then back to the right before he hit Shaw along the right sideline in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.

Jared Lockhart hit Jabari Jones for a 30-yard touchdown about 7 minutes into the second half and Li’Darious Pryor’s 1-yard rushing TD with 2:56 to play gave the Tigers their first lead of the game at 21-17.

Up next

Jackson State: Hosts Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 7.

Bethune-Cookman: Visits Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Halloween.

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