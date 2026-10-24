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Johnson’s 2 rushing TDs help South Dakota State beat Murray State 42-9

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By AP News

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Josiah Johnson had 92 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries to help South Dakota State beat Murray State 42-9 on Saturday.

Chase Mason was 18-of-26 passing for 197 yards and a touchdown for South Dakota State (6-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), which is ranked No. 5 in the Stats Perform Top 25.

Tyler Dorn made field goals of 33, 30 and 51 yards for Murray State (1-7, 0-4), which has lost five in a row.

The Racers went 2 of 14 on third-down conversions and finished with 249 total yards.

Johnson scored a 9-yard rushing TD that capped a nine-play, 84-yard drive and opened the scoring with 4:53 left in the first quarter and Mason threw a 19-yard TD pass to Grahm Goering that made it 14-0 going into the second.

Up next

South Dakota State: Hosts No. 8 South Dakota on Halloween.

Murray State: Plays next Saturday at Illinois State.

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