LaNorris Sellers leads South Carolina past Oklahoma 42-25 for a third straight win

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns, and South Carolina’s defense limited Oklahoma to 118 yards and 10 points through three quarters of a 42-25 win on Saturday.

Sellers, who also ran for 96 yards and two scores, threw touchdown passes of 84 yards to DJ Black and 79 yards to Mazeo Bennett Jr. to help South Carolina (5-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) build a 35-10 lead on the way to its third straight win.

The offense came to life for Oklahoma (4-4, 2-3) in the fourth quarter, with John Mateer throwing a pair of scoring passes to Ivan Carreon to help the Sooners cut into the lead.

Kip Lewis returned a Sellers interception 30 yards for a score to pull Oklahoma even at 7-7 early in the second quarter. It was the third pick-6 of Lewis’ career, but one of the few things Oklahoma’s defense did right all game.

It was all Sellers and South Carolina after that. He led the Gamecocks on three successive scoring drives — two covering 75 yards — and the lead ballooned to 28-10 at halftime. Mateer and the Sooners were booed as they ran off the field.

The takeaway

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have Oklahoma’s number in Norman, outscoring the Sooners 77-34 in two games played at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma: The Sooners’ defense, among the best in the country coming in, couldn’t contain Sellers or the Gamecocks, who rolled up 521 yards of total offense.

Up next

South Carolina: Hosts Texas A&M on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Plays at No. 17 Florida on Saturday.

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By TIM WILLERT

Associated Press