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JC Evans has 4 total TDs, James Madison beats Southern Miss 54-23

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By AP News

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — JC Evans threw a touchdown pass and added three rushing touchdowns, and James Madison beat Southern Miss 54-23 on Thursday night.

Evans made his first start since he suffered an injury in JMU’s season-opening 20-13 win over Liberty and was 19-of-26 passing for 251 yards. Camden Coleman, who had started the last eight games for the Dukes, entered in the fourth quarter and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Michael Scott.

James Madison (8-2, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference) had lost consecutive games for the first time since back-to-back defeats at Appalachian State and in double overtime against Marshall to conclude the 2024 regular season.

John White was 17-of-28 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown and had a 3-yard rushing touchdown for Southern Miss (3-6, 2-3). Kaden Saunders had six receptions for 122 yards.

Steven Robinson’s 2-yard TD run gave the Golden Eagles their first lead with 37 seconds left in the second quarter, but Morgan Suarez kicked his third and final field goal, a 40-yarder, as time expired to make it 16-14 at halftime.

Evans scored rushing touchdowns of 16 and 2 yards in the third quarter before he threw a 16-yard TD pass to Seth Cromwell that gave the Dukes a 37-14 lead with 13:41 to play. Jackson McCarter added 30-yard rushing TD a little more than 2 minutes later.

Up next

James Madison: Visits UConn on Nov. 14.

Southern Miss: Plays Nov. 14 at Louisiana Tech.

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