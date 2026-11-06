Wenger scores 13 as Louisiana Tech beats Arkansas-Monticello 76-17

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Braylon Wenger’s 13 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Arkansas-Monticello 76-17 on Thursday.

Wenger shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Bulldogs (2-0). Iyran Francis Jr. added 12 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor while they also had eight rebounds and four steals. Adam Boyd had 10 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field.

Marvin Schindler led the Boll Weevils in scoring, finishing with seven points and seven rebounds. Josh Smith added three points and three blocks for Arkansas-Monticello. Landen Hill also had three points and two steals.

Up next

Up next for Louisiana Tech is a Monday matchup with LSU on the road, and Arkansas-Monticello visits Alabama State on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.