Edwards scores 18, leading Oklahoma to first win over Mississippi Valley State 84-57

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — B.J. Edwards scored 18 points off the bench, Derrion Reid added 17, and Oklahoma took down Mississippi Valley State 84-57 on Friday night.

The game was played at McCasland Field House, home of the Sooners (1-1) from 1928 to 1975. It’s the fourth consecutive season that Oklahoma has returned to the venue, and fifth time overall.

Xzayvier Brown dished out seven assists and Pop Isaacs had six for the Sooners, who bounced back from an upset loss to East Texas A&M on Monday.

Oklahoma scored the first points of the game on a Duke Brennan layup, and led by as many as 33 to cruise to their first win of the season.

The Delta Devils (0-1) were paced by Tymias Williams’s 19 points, and Matt Anglo added 10. Only eight players saw the court.

Mississippi Valley State, under first-year head coach Mike Davis, plays all of their 14 non-conference on the road, including five teams in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and four teams currently ranked in the AP poll (No. 4 UConn, No. 12 Arkansas, No. 16 Michigan, No. 19 Texas Tech).

The Delta Devils are rated 365th out of 365 Division 1 programs in KenPom.

Up next

Mississippi Valley State: at Washington on Monday.

Oklahoma: hosts North Alabama on Monday.

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