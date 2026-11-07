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Eastern Kentucky defeats Midway 106-68

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By AP News

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jackson Holt had 17 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 106-68 win against Midway on Friday.

Holt went 6 of 10 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Colonels (2-0). Yvens Paul scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Justin McCarter finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Sam Parrish led the way for the Eagles with 24 points and four assists. Amari Wales added 18 points.

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Eastern Kentucky’s next game is Tuesday against Georgia Tech on the road.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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