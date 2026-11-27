DETROIT (AP) — Jeremy Fears Jr. had 20 points and 10 assists as No. 11 Michigan State dominated offensively in the second half and beat Arkansas 70-67 at the Thanksgiving Classic on Thursday.

The Razorbacks (4-3) led by eight points early in the second half, but Michigan State (6-1) shot 81% in the period, including 6 for 6 from beyond the 3-point arc. Arkansas finished 3 for 23 (13%) on 3-pointers.

Jordan Smith Jr’s three-point play pulled Arkansas within 70-67 with 10.4 seconds to go and Fears missed the front end of a one-and-one before Smith’s tying 3-point attempt went in and out as time expired.

Jordan Scott had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans. Smith had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Billy Richmond III added 16 points and nine rebounds for Arkansas.

Arkansas led 47-40 with 13:31 left before Michigan State went on a 15-0 run over the next 6:30 to go ahead for the first time in the second half.

Davion Thompson’s short jumper ended the run, but Kur Teng hit three straight 3-pointers to give Michigan State a 64-49 lead with 5:53 to play. The Spartans hit 12 straight shots until Richmond blocked a Coen Carr layup with 1:51 left.

The Razorbacks led 31-27 at halftime, thanks to nine points and seven rebounds by Richmond. They also stepped up on the defensive end, holding the Spartans to 34.5% shooting and forcing seven turnovers.

Up next

Arkansas: At North Carolina on Tuesday.

Michigan State: Host Minnesota on Wednesday.

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By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press