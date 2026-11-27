LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wes Enis scored 20 points, including five during a decisive late-game stretch, and Creighton beat TCU 95-87 on Thursday in the Players Era 16.

The Bluejays (6-1) advance to Friday’s bracket championship against the winner of Baylor and No. 22 Gonzaga after scoring at least 90 points in two straight games for the first time since November 2024.

TCU (5-2) erased a nine-point halftime deficit and led 81-80 with 3:43 remaining. Enis answered with a 3-pointer 26 seconds later and added a jumper with 2:32 left to give Creighton an 85-83 lead it never surrendered.

Brock Harding converted a three-point play to pull TCU within 87-86 with 1:43 remaining, but Jasen Green blocked Harding’s layup on the Horned Frogs’ next possession. Green made two free throws, and Hudson Greer scored with 42 seconds left to push the lead to 91-87.

BJ Davis added 17 points for Creighton, while Greer scored 13 off the bench. Jackson McAndrew and Austin Swartz each had 11.

Harding finished with 19 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals for TCU. DJ Thomas scored 17 off the bench, and Micah Robinson added 13 points and seven assists.

Creighton shot 55% from the field.

Up next

TCU: At Notre Dame on Dec. 5.

Creighton: Hosts Oral Roberts this Tuesday.

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