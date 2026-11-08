Jake Fette throws, catches a TD pass in Arizona State’s 20-10 win over Colorado

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jake Fette became the first Arizona State quarterback in 30 years to throw and catch a touchdown pass in the same game and the Sun Devils held on to beat Colorado 20-10 on Saturday night.

Coming off a 27-20 loss at No. 7 BYU, the Sun Devils (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) raced out to a 17-0 halftime lead against the flailing Buffaloes (3-6, 1-5). Arizona State’s offense labored through most of the second half, but the defense played well enough to pull out the victory.

“I told the guys: the first half was us having all three phases in line,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said. “That’s the first time we’ve played good football in all three phases for a half. Let’s finish the game and play it for a whole game.”

Making his first home start, Fette threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Reed Harris and caught 1-yard TD pass, becoming the first Arizona State quarterback since Jake Plummer in 1996 to have both in the same game — on the same night the 1996 team was honored.

The freshman finished with 187 yards on 13-of-19 passing while taking command of ASU’s offense in his second career start.

“As a starting quarterback, you can’t stand back there and be quiet and just lead the offensive unit,” Fette said. “I’ve been trying to build on that.”

The Buffaloes came to life after a lackluster first half, shutting down Arizona State while finding a rhythm on offense.

Colorado cut Arizona State’s lead to 20-10 on a field goal and Isaac Wilson’s 7-yard TD pass to Joseph Williams — after ASU was called for running into the kicker on a field-goal attempt. The Buffaloes’ hopes ended with a failed fourth-and-15 near midfield with 2:43 left.

“Didn’t see quit, didn’t see anybody being lethargic, didn’t see them giving up by any means, but it was way too late,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders said. “I wish we had started off like that instead of end up like that.”

Sanders lauded the Buffaloes on Tuesday for having their best practice of the season.

The good vibes didn’t seem to travel with them to the desert.

Colorado did little right in a stuck-in-the sand first half, managing 103 total yards — 62 in the final 45 seconds.

Colorado didn’t have a first down until the seven-minute mark of the second quarter and that drive ended when Wilson took a 24-yard sack on fourth-and-6 from Arizona State’s 34-yard line.

The Buffaloes’ one big play, a 74-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Ernest Campbell, was wiped out by an illegal man downfield penalty.

“We just couldn’t get anything going through the offense,” Sanders said.

Arizona State opened with Carson Smith’s 31-yard field goal and scored on a fourth-and-goal from the 1 when running back Cardae Mack took a direct snap, faked a run and lobbed the ball to Fette in the end zone.

Fette’s perfectly-thrown TD pass to Harris put the Sun Devils up 17-0 at halftime.

Pinned deep

Dillingham has been one of the nation’s most aggressive coaches on fourth downs, but has backed off the reins a bit this season.

It paid off against Colorado, when Nick McLarty hit two good punts and gunner Daquwan Dunn caught both inside the Buffaloes’ 5-yard line.

“I feel like the field position was a huge part of the game with us having them backed up,” Dillingham said.

The takeaway

Colorado: All the progress the Buffaloes seemed to make in the win over Kansas State went up in smoke with an ugly first half in the desert.

Arizona State: The second half was a bit of a struggled, but Sun Devils found a way to pull out a win.

Up next

Colorado: Hosts No. 17 Houston next Saturday.

Arizona State: Plays at UCF next Saturday.

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By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer