Tadjo scores 14, Santa Clara downs Sacramento State 83-77

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chris Tadjo had 14 points in Santa Clara’s 83-77 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday.

Tadjo shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Broncos (3-0). David Castillo scored 13 points while going 4 of 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Sash Gavalyugov and Fedor Zugic had 12 points apiece.

Mikey Williams led the Hornets (1-1) with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sacramento State also got 19 points and four steals from Taj Glover. Larry Hughes II also had 12 points and two steals.

Gavalyugov put up 12 points in the first half for Santa Clara, who led 45-36 at the break. Santa Clara used a 15-0 second-half run to take the lead at 75-67 with 4:31 remaining. Zugic scored 10 second-half points.

Up next

Santa Clara next plays Wednesday against North Texas on the road, and Sacramento State will host UC Davis on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.