Kaiser has 16 as Richmond takes down Temple 79-53

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamie Kaiser Jr. had 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals in Richmond’s 79-53 victory over Temple on Sunday.

Aiden Argabright added 15 points and three steals while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Spiders (3-0). Andrew Ball shot 6 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Cam Scott finished with 13 points for the Owls (1-1). Derrian Ford added 11 points for Temple. Baboucarr Njie finished with seven points and two blocks.

Richmond took the lead for good 31 seconds into the game and it was 37-23 at halftime, with Argabright racking up 10 points. Richmond extended its lead to 51-28 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. Kaiser scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.