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Brett Freeman scored 21 points as Tarleton State beat Texas-Dallas 76-57

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By AP News

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Brett Freeman scored 21 points as Tarleton State beat Texas-Dallas 76-57 on Tuesday.

Freeman shot 7 for 14 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Texans (2-1). Leroy Kelly IV scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds and three steals.

Josh Hayes shot 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding 12 rebounds for the Texans.

Tyson Heard led the way for the Comets with 12 points. Jacob Smithey added eight points for Texas-Dallas. Jordan Balderaz finished with seven points, six rebounds and three steals.

Up next

Tarleton State hosts Alcorn State in its next matchup on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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