Domon’s 29 lead Murray State over Alcorn State 94-57

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Roman Domon’s 29 points helped Murray State defeat Alcorn State 94-57 on Tuesday.

Domon added five rebounds and five assists for the Racers (3-0). Brayden Shorter scored 19 points, going 7 of 14 (5 for 11 from 3-point range). Christian Jones had eight points and shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Braylhan Thomas finished with 15 points for the Braves (0-3). Trey Thomas added 12 points for Alcorn State. Josh Powell also had six points.

Up next

Both teams next play Friday. Murray State hosts Texas Southern and Alcorn Stateplays Tarleton State on the road.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.