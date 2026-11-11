Oosterbaan scores 16, San Francisco defeats Montana 63-58

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ben Oosterbaan scored 13 point of his 16 points after halftime and San Francisco beat Montana 63-58 on Tuesday.

Oosterbaan also had 10 rebounds for the Dons (3-0). Ndewedo Newbury scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line, and added six rebounds. Yoav Vitlem shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Semaj Carter finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Grizzlies (1-2). Clayton Mpiana added 10 points for Montana. Jalen Brown also had nine points and two steals.

Dylan Bordon scored 10 points in the first half and San Francisco went into the break trailing 28-26. The second half featured seven lead changes and was tied five times before San Francisco secured the victory.

Up next

Both teams play on Saturday. San Francisco hosts Portland State and Montana travels to play North Dakota.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.