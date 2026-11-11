Bolis scores 29 as Omaha knocks off York (NE) 78-66

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — (AP) — Justin Bolis scored 29 points as Omaha beat York (NE) 78-66 on Tuesday.

Bolis had 12 rebounds for the Mavericks (2-2). Deke Thompson scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds. Jonny Jordan Jr. shot 3 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Zeb Svoboda led the Panthers in scoring, finishing with 17 points. York also got 12 points, six assists and two blocks from Isaiah Lloyd. Logan Beckstrom finished with 11 points and two steals.

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Omaha hosts Lindenwood in its next matchup on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.