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Sicking scores 21 as UMKC beats Florida A&M 87-65

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By AP News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jibbe Sicking’s 21 points helped UMKC defeat Florida A&M 87-65 on Wednesday.

Sicking added five rebounds for the Roos (2-2). Jaylen Smith added 18 points while shooting 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Assane Diop had 12 points and finished 6 of 11 from the field.

Jayden Joseph led the Rattlers (0-4) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Ralph Martino Jr. added 10 points for Florida A&M.

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UMKC plays Thursday against George Mason. Florida A&M visits UTEP on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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