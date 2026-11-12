Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) defeats South Florida 83-80

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — BJ Ranson had 21 points in Saint Joseph’s 83-80 victory over South Florida on Wednesday.

Ranson shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 6 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 6 from the line for the Hawks (3-0). Khaafiq Myers scored 15 points and added six assists.

Mike James finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Bulls (1-2). South Florida also got 16 points and seven rebounds from Chris Davis Jr. Andrej Shoshkikj finished with 15 points and six rebounds.

Myers scored six points in the first half for Saint Joseph’s, which led 39-34 at halftime. Ranson scored 16 points in the second half.

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These two teams both play Saturday. Saint Joseph’s hosts Pennsylvania and South Florida hosts Coppin State.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press