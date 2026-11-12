Dartmouth earns 85-76 win over Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Dan Civello scored 16 points as Dartmouth beat Albany 85-76 on Wednesday.

Civello shot 5 for 8 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Big Green (3-1). Cam Hiatt scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Cameron McNamee shot 4 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Ollie Engen led the way for the Great Danes (2-2) with 18 points and five assists. Tyler Jones added 15 points, eight assists and three steals for Albany. Erwann Bussing finished with 11 points.

Up next

Both teams next play Sunday. Dartmouth visits Boston University and Albany plays Holy Cross on the road.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.