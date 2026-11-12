Air Force defeats Loyola Chicago 107-93

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Lucas Hobin scored 26 points as Air Force beat Loyola Chicago 107-93 on Wednesday.

Hobin shot 6 for 12 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Falcons (3-1). Kam Sanders scored 25 points and dished out 12 assists. Grant Best shot 3 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Donald Hand Jr. finished with 25 points for the Ramblers (2-1). Loyola Chicago also got 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals from Guillaume Grotzinger. Xavier Amos finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Air Force took the lead with 8:46 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Hobin led his team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them up 50-35 at the break. Sanders scored a team-high 16 points in the second half.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday. Air Force visits Pacific and Loyola Chicago plays Colorado State on the road.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press