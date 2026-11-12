Fagbemi’s 21 lead UC Davis past Incarnate Word 81-69

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Brayden Fagbemi scored 21 points as UC Davis beat Incarnate Word 81-69 on Wednesday.

Fagbemi also contributed nine assists for the Aggies (2-1). Connor Sevilla scored 18 points, going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 11 for 12 from the line. Venjamin Absoi shot 4 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Godswill Erheriene finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (0-4). D’Arrae Goodwin added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Incarnate Word. Maximo Garcia-Plato also had 12 points.

UC Davis took the lead for good with 19:49 left in the first half. The score was 49-33 at halftime, with Fagbemi racking up 14 points. UC Davis extended its lead to 56-33 during the second half, fueled by a 10-2 scoring run. Isaiah Chappell scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

Up next

UC Davis’ next game is Saturday against Sacramento State on the road. Incarnate Word visits Texas State on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press