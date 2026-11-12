Wessler scores 29 as UNC Wilmington takes down Kent State 91-73

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Wessler had 29 points in UNC Wilmington’s 91-73 victory against Kent State on Wednesday.

Wessler had seven rebounds for the Seahawks (3-0). Gavin Walsh added 17 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds. Jahnathan Lamothe finished with 12 points.

Chansey Willis Jr. led the way for the Golden Flashes (1-2) with 26 points, four assists and three steals. Kent State also got 13 points from Dhani Miller.

UNC Wilmington took the lead for good with 13:42 remaining in the first half. The score was 49-30 at halftime, with Walsh racking up 13 points. UNC Wilmington extended its lead to 60-32 during the second half, fueled by an 11-2 scoring run. Wessler scored a team-high 17 points in the second half.

Up next

UNC Wilmington next plays Saturday against Louisiana at home. Kent State will host Eastern Kentucky on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press