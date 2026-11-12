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Alston scores 19 off the bench, VCU defeats NJIT 87-49

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By AP News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Torey Alston scored 19 points off the bench to help lead VCU past NJIT 87-49 on Wednesday.

Alston added seven rebounds for the Rams (2-1). Lazar Djokovic added 15 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line to go with seven rebounds. Nyk Lewis had 12 points and finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Victor Vanderstraeten finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders (1-4).

VCU took the lead with 16:41 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Alston led the team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to go up 43-28 at the break. VCU extended its lead to 87-45 during the second half, fueled by a 14-2 scoring run. Blake Harper scored a team-high six points in the second half to close out the win.

Up next

VCU takes on Santa Clara on the road on Thursday, and NJIT visits Fairfield on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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