Neal puts up 14 as Bellarmine beats Franklin 99-82

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Grant Neal scored 14 points in Bellarmine’s 99-82 win against Franklin on Wednesday.

Neal added eight rebounds for the Knights (1-3). Julius Gizzi scored 14 points, going 4 of 6 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Sam Donald shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Justin Harrington led the Grizzlies in scoring, finishing with 24 points and two steals. Franklin also got 14 points from Parker Doolin. Dylan Beverly also had 12 points and two steals.

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Bellarmine hosts Northern Illinois in its next matchup on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press