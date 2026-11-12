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Lipkins has 16 in UNC Asheville’s 73-70 victory against West Georgia

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By AP News

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Ja’Corey Lipkins had 16 points in UNC Asheville’s 73-70 win against West Georgia on Wednesday.

Lipkins added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-2). Khayri Dunn scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Myles Mayfield shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Kenneth Chime led the way for the Wolves (0-3) with 13 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Micah Smith and Chas Lewless each added 12 points for West Georgia.

Up next

Both teams play Saturday. UNC Asheville visits Georgia Tech and West Georgia plays Charleston Southern on the road.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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