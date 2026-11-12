Coleman scores 20, Sam Houston beats Pepperdine 85-77

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jacobe Coleman’s 20 points helped Sam Houston defeat Pepperdine 85-77 on Wednesday.

Coleman shot 5 of 12 from the field and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Bearkats (2-1). Aidan McDowell scored 20 points while shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line. Yoda Oke shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Jahari Williamson led the Waves (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and four assists. Pepperdine also got 18 points and two steals from Evan Haywood. Petar Majstorovic had 12 points and two steals.

Sam Houston took the lead with 59 seconds left in the first half and did not trail again. McDowell led the team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to go up 41-35 at the break. Sam Houston used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 10-point lead at 75-65 with 1:22 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Up next

Sam Houston takes on Illinois on the road this Friday, and Pepperdine visits Oregon on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press