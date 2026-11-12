St. Thomas earns 119-82 win over Macalester

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brogan Madson scored 23 points as St. Thomas beat Macalester 119-82 on Wednesday.

Madson added three steals for the Tommies (2-2). Hayden Tibbits scored 19 points and added five assists. Kendall Blue had 16 points and went 6 of 10 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

Logan Davis finished with 17 points for the Scots. Kaden Holdbrook and Owen Walther each added 12 points.

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St. Thomas visits Army in its next matchup on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.