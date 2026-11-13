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Thomas puts up 14, Green Bay downs NAIA-member Viterbo 66-46

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By AP News

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) — LeBron Thomas had 14 points and seven rebounds in Green Bay’s 66-46 win against Viterbo on Friday.

Clarence Payia scored nine points while shooting 2 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Phoenix (3-2). Marcus Hall went 2 of 12 from the field (2 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds and five assists.

Treyton Fletcher led the way for the V-Hawks with 11 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jack Hennessy added nine points for Viterbo. Carson Koepnick also had eight points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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