Mikah Ballew’s 24 points lead Cal State Northridge past Grace U 108-69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mikah Ballew’s 24 points helped Cal State Northridge defeat Grace U 108-69 on Thursday night.

Ballew added three steals for the Matadors (1-2). Brooklyn Hicks added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Josiah Davis had 14 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Noah Charles led the way for the Talons with 26 points and six assists. Grace U, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, also got 14 points and five assists from Caleb Palmer. Ante Topic finished with 11 points and two steals.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.