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Christian Gurdak, Jamichael Davis spark Rutgers to 72-51 victory over Bryant

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By AP News

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Christian Gurdak scored a career-high 20 points while pulling down 14 rebounds, and Jamichael Davis added 18 points off the bench to help Rutgers overcome a sluggish start in a 72-51 victory over Bryant on Friday night.

Gurdak, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, made 8 of 11 shots and all four of his free throws for the Scarlet Knights (3-0). Davis went 4 for 5 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 at the foul line.

Lino Mark added 12 points and eight rebounds for Rutgers.

Roi Behar sank five 3-pointers and scored 19 to lead the Bulldogs (1-4). Keegan Harvey contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.

Rutgers led by 11 when Behar buried Bryant’s first 3-pointer after 10 straight misses, and the Bulldogs made five of their next seven from distance to get within 35-31 at halftime.

Andre Pasha had baskets on both sides of a three-point play by Harvey and Bryant scored the first seven points of the second half for a 38-35 lead. Mark had a three-point play and Davis scored five in a 10-0 run as Rutgers took the lead and never looked back.

The Scarlet Knights shot 43% overall, made 4 of 11 from distance, and 20 of 28 at the foul line.

The Bulldogs shot 34%, made only 9 of 37 from distance and missed 5 of 7 free throws.

Up next

Bryant: At Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Rutgers: Plays No. 8 Houston on Tuesday in the Players Era 8 in Las Vegas.

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