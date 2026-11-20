WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Zachiah Clark helped lead William & Mary past Averett on Friday with 16 points off of the bench in an 85-39 victory.

Clark also added five rebounds for the Tribe (4-2). Stas Sivka shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Brian Carter Jr. shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Timayahs Bracey finished with nine points for the Cougars. Sonne Williams added six points for Averett. Zach Skogen finished with five points and eight rebounds.

William & Mary took the lead with 16:06 left in the first half and did not trail again. Clark led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 41-28 at the break. William & Mary extended its lead to 61-30 during the second half, fueled by a 20-2 scoring run. John Roland Jr. scored a team-high six points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Up next

William & Mary visits Youngstown State in its next matchup on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.