PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luke Kearney’s 22 points helped Portland State defeat Northwest Indian 132-41 on Thursday.

Kearney shot 8 for 11, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Vikings (3-3). Nehemiah Pollard added 17 points and eight rebounds. Antonio Pusateri finished with 13 points.

Keenan Kahoekapu led the Eagles with eight points. Tyasin Burns added six points and four assists for Northwest Indian. Ivan Alejandre, Tyasin Burns and JD McGee finished with six points apiece.

Up next

Up next for Portland State is a matchup Sunday with CSU Fullerton at home. Northwest Indian visits Montana State on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.