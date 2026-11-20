TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Shon Abaev and Sebastian Rancik scored 24 points apiece and Florida State kicked off homecoming weekend with a Friday afternoon 87-63 win over Green Bay.

The Phoenix were down eight with 7 1/2 minutes to play when the Seminoles went on a 16-2 run to break it open. Brandon Bass Jr. capped it with a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws for an 81-59 lead with two minutes to go.

Anthony Robinson II added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Seminoles (5-1), who offered free admission for the festivities prior to their football game against N.C. State on Saturday. Kameron Taylor had 10 points. It was a career high for Abaev.

Ahmere Carson led the Phoenix (3-4) with 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Lebron Thomas scored 12.

Florida State led 41-33 at the break.

Aidan Hadaway hit a 3-pointer for Green Bay that tied the game at 27 and the Seminoles led by just one when they put together a 10-2 just before the break. Rancik hit a 3 and a pair of free throws that gave FSU some separation.

Green Bay was sharp out of the half, closing within one on a Carson 3 and the Phoenix were down two when Florida State had a 13-2 run, seven of the points coming from the foul line.

Robinson II made a layup with 10 1/2 minutes to go for a 63-49 lead.

Florida State finished the game 27 of 34 from the foul line, where the Phoenix were 5 of 11.

Up next

Green Bay: at Kansas City on Tuesday.

Florida State: home against UNC Ashville on Tuesday.

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