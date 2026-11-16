Josh Reed scores 20, Croatian connection has 2 double-doubles, and Penn State tops New Haven 86-52

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Josh Reed scored 20 points, Croatian imports Roko Prkacin and Ivan Juric had double-doubles, and Penn State overcame a slow start to defeat New Haven 86-52 on Sunday.

Prkacin scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He has made 30 of 37 shots through five games. The freshman forward from Zagreb is averaging 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Juric, a 7-foot sophomore from Zagreb, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth career double-double for the Nittany Lions (4-1).

Teshaun Steele scored 11 points and Zoumana Traore added 10 for the Chargers (1-3).

Penn State made one shot in the first seven minutes of the game and New Haven led 11-7. The Nittany Lions took their first lead at 12-11 while they were in the middle of a 14-0 run. They went on to lead 41-28 at halftime.

The lead first reached 20 points when Thomas Allard hit a 3-pointer for a 66-46 advantage with just under 8 minutes left in the game.

Two free throws by Andy Gemao made it 82-52 with two minutes left.

Penn State’s four wins have come against Mercyhurst, Canisius, Chattanooga and New Haven. The Nittany Lions lost their only Power 4 matchup, falling to Pitt 82-76 in Philadelphia a week ago.

Up next

Penn State: vs. IU Indianapolis on Wednesday.

New Haven: vs. Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts on Wednesday. ____ Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here.