KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Holt helped lead Eastern Kentucky past Kent State on Monday with 13 points off the bench in a 65-49 victory.

Holt went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Colonels (4-1). Drae Vasser scored 12 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Damone King shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, to finish with 11 points.

Chansey Willis Jr. led the Golden Flashes (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points.

Eastern Kentucky took the lead with 4:24 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Holt led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to go up 31-25 at the break. Eastern Kentucky outscored Kent State in the second half by 10 points, with Justin McCarter scoring a team-high eight points in the final half.

Up next

Eastern Kentucky’s next game is Friday against Bellarmine at home, and Kent State visits Cleveland State on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press