CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ben Hammond scored 19 points, draining five of Virginia Tech’s 16 3-pointers, and the Hokies dumped Northwestern 87-70 on Friday at the Charleston Classic.

Hammond was 5 of 8 behind the arc, while the Hokies made 16 of 28 (57%). The school record for 3s is 21.

Jaylen Curry had 15 points, going 3 of 5 from distance and Efrem Johnson was 4 of 7 on 3s for 12 points for Virginia Tech (6-0). Aman Hansberry had two 3s and 12 points, all in the second half, plus eight assists.

Jake West had 19 points and eight assists for the Wildcats (3-3). La Pratt 13 points. Northwestern was 9 of 25 on 3s.

The Hokies knocked down 10 3-pointers in the first half on 16 attempts and shot 50% overall to race to a 45-26 lead at the break.

Curry, Hammond and Johnson each had three 3s.

Virginia Tech raced to a 13-2 lead, with just one 3-pointer, but the Hokies’ next six baskets were from behind the arc. The Wildcats kept close with a couple of 3s of their own but couldn’t keep pace leading to halftime.

Northwestern shot 62.5% (15 of 24) in the second half but never threatened with the deficit ranging between 15 and 23.

Virginia Tech had 20 assists on 30 baskets with just nine turnovers. The Hokies have scored at least 82 points in every game this season.

Up next

Northwestern: vs. Dayton in Charleston on Sunday.

Virginia Tech: vs. Oklahoma State in Charleston on Sunday.

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