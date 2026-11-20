STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Julius Price finished with 22 points for Stanford, and Christian Bliss scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half as the Cardinal pulled away with about 11 minutes left to defeat Sacramento State 78-65 on Thursday night.

Sacramento State led for most of the first half and had a 36-34 advantage at the break. The Cardinal regained the lead about a minute into the second half. With 11:38 to play, Bliss’ 3-pointer sparked a 10-0 surge for a 59-49 lead with 9:53 remaining. Elias Obenyah capped the run with a 3-pointer.

The Hornets cut the deficit to eight points with 3:06 to play but didn’t get closer.

Price shot 6 of 13 from the floor and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. Bliss made all five of his field goals that included three 3s and made 3 of 4 free throws. Nick Townsend added 11 points and Austin Maurer chipped in with 10 for Stanford (5-1).

Larry Hughes II scored 20 points for Sacramento State (1-3). Sasa Ciani added 14 points and Arman Madi had 11.

Up next

Sacramento State: at Presbyterian on Nov. 28.

Stanford plays Colorado on Tuesday in the Acrisure Series.

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