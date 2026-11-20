NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Noah Cleveland’s 21 points and 13 rebounds helped Illinois State defeat Eureka 123-48 on Thursday.

Nick Allen shot 6 of 7 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line to add 19 points for the Redbirds (3-3). Mason Klabo shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points, while adding six rebounds and seven assists.

Jaxson Provost led the Red Devils in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Eureka also got eight points from Keon Taigo. Santino Ruma also had six points.

Cleveland led the Redbirds with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 65-29 at the break. Illinois State pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 37-point lead to 47 points.

Ty Blake scored all 10 of his points in the second half for the Redbirds.

Up next

Illinois State visits Santa Clara in its next matchup on Monday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.