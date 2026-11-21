HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — James Graham’s 37 points led Alabama A&M over Lipscomb 85-69 on Friday.

Graham shot 13 for 15 (6 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (4-2). Devontes Cobbs scored 16 points while going 7 of 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range). Sami Pissis shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Titas Sargiunas led the way for the Bisons (3-4) with 13 points. Lipscomb also got 11 points and two blocks from Sawyer Dotson. Mateo Esmeraldo also had 10 points, six assists and three steals.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.