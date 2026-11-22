SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Hamad Mousa’s 20 points helped Cal Poly defeat Northern Arizona 89-88 on Saturday.

Mousa also added five rebounds for the Mustangs (3-3). Jess Esso Essis also scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc while they also had five rebounds. Cayden Ward shot 6 for 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Ryan Abelman finished with 33 points, four assists and two steals for the Lumberjacks (1-5). Chris Komin added 24 points, 10 assists and five steals for Northern Arizona. Lucas Toukam also had 19 points and six rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.