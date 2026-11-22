ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Isaac Dye had 21 points in Abilene Christian’s 87-68 win against Southwestern Adventist on Saturday.

Dye had five rebounds for the Wildcats (3-3). Willan Marie-Anais added 18 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. Xabi Lopez had 11 points and went 5 of 6 from the field.

Jordan Poole finished with 26 points, four assists and two steals for the Knights. Andre Guajardo Mancilla added 20 points and eight rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press