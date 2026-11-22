RUSTON, La. (AP) — Blake Baker threw for 291 yards and a career-high four touchdowns and Louisiana Tech beat Arkansas State 48-3 on Saturday night to remain unbeaten in Sun Belt Conference play.

Baker spread the end zone wealth to Jalen Mickens, Eli Finley, Rayshun Hurt and Marcus Calwise. Mickens finished with 110 yards on six receptions.

Baker also led the Bulldogs (9-2, 7-0) with 47 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Finley ran it in from the 1 for the game’s first score with 5:31 left in the first quarter. After a Red Wolves (4-7, 2-5) field goal, La Tech’s offense erupted in the second.

Baker led a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his 10-yard scoring pass to Finley with 6:42 before halftime. Less than two minutes later, he threw an 18-yard score to Calwise. Then, with 50 seconds remaining before the break, he completed a 52-yard score to Hurt to make it 28-3.

Trey Owens threw for 209 yards with an interception for Arkansas State. The Red Wolves were limited to just 13 first downs and 235 total yards.

Up next

Arkansas State: Ends the season hosting Troy on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech: Travels to face Georgia Southern on Saturday.

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