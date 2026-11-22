LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Rickey Bradley scored 21 points as VMI beat Gardner-Webb 71-68 on Saturday.

Bradley also added four steals for the Keydets (4-3). Trap Johnson scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Paulius Narvilas had 10 points and finished 4 of 4 from the floor.

Seth Brown led the way for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-5) with 20 points and three steals. Mikhail Pocknett added 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Gardner-Webb. Aaron Talbert also had eight points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.