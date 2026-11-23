JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Dar totaled 23 points and 11 rebounds and Jaxson Thompson scored 20 to help Rice hold off Lamar 85-81 on Sunday at the Jacksonville Classic.

Dar made 6 of 8 shots, including all three of his 3-point attempts, and 8 of 10 free throws for the Owls (4-2). He also blocked four shots and had three steals. Thompson made 7 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers and added six assists. Jimmy Oladokun Jr. finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Quante Berry scored 27 to lead the Cardinals (3-2), but he missed 9 of 10 shots from 3-point range. Niccolo Moretti contributed 18 points and seven assists.

Rice led 43-32 at halftime.

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