PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Will Heimbrodt totaled 14 points and eight rebounds and Seattle University breezed to a 90-64 victory over UC San Diego on Sunday night in the Acrisure Series.

Halvine Dzellat and Mason Williams both scored 13 for the Redhawks (4-2) with Dzellat adding eight rebounds and Williams handing out five assists. Kaden Hansen scored 12 off the bench.

Reserves Jaden Vance and Jake Holmes led the Tritons, scoring 13 and 11, respectively.

Seattle took a commanding 46-23 lead into halftime and never looked back.

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