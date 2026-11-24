JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Aaliyah Chavez scored 16 points, dished out 12 assists and made five steals and No. 14 Oklahoma used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Virginia for an 86-66 win in the Jacksonville Classic on Monday.

The Cavaliers had a big third quarter to cut a 12-point halftime deficit to 59-55 but the Sooners put together a 19-4 run, including the last 12 points of the game, to pull away.

Oklahoma made 7 of 14 shots and 9 of 11 free throws in the final 10 minutes while Virginia was 4 of 16, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range, and didn’t get to the line.

Brooklyn Stewart added 15 points and Sahara Williams 13 for the Sooners (7-0). Reserve Sa’Myah Smith contributed 12 points and seven rebounds. Oklahoma shot 56% but struggled to pull away with 24 turnovers.

Kymora Johnson and Mary-Anna Asare both had 20 points for Virginia (6-1) and Breona Hurd added 13. The Cavs shot 37%.

The game was tied at 18 after one quarter but in the second the Sooners made 10 of 12 shots with three 3s and pulled ahead 43-31 at halftime.

Virginia was 8-of-12 shooting in the third with three 3s and Oklahoma was 6 of 13.

The Cavaliers got no points from their bench while Oklahoma got 13 and had a 44-20 edge on points in the paint and 22-6 in fast break points.

Up next

Both teams play again Tuesday in Jacksonville; Oklahoma faces Montana State and Virginia plays UAB.

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