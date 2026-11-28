EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Shareef Jackson’s 20 points helped Lafayette defeat Niagara 82-54 at the Lafayette Classic on Friday.

Jackson had five rebounds and five assists for the Leopards (3-4). Cooper Kesler shot 6 for 11 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Owen Kelly had 10 points and shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Samuele Miccoli led the Purple Eagles (1-5) in scoring, finishing with nine points. Niagara also got eight points and eight rebounds from Ruey Ruey. Logan Woods finished with eight points.

Lafayette took the lead with 19:24 left in the first half and did not trail again. Kai Murdock led the team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put the Leopards up 35-28 at the break. Lafayette extended the lead to 67-44 during the second half, fueled by a 21-2 scoring run. Kesler scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press