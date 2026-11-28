WASHINGTON (AP) — Madden Collins’ 16 points helped American defeat Radford 64-62 on Friday.

Collins shot 5 for 13 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (5-2). Julen Iturbe scored 11 points while going 4 of 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range), and added 13 rebounds. Greg Jones had 11 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

Ja’Corey Robinson led the Highlanders (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and four steals. Mathieu Grujicic added 15 points for Radford. Frederik Erichsen also had nine points and two steals.

Collins put up eight points in the first half for American, who led 36-32 at the break. Collins’ free throw with 1:27 left in the second half gave American the lead for good at 63-62.

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Both teams play on Saturday. American hosts UMass-Lowell and Radford plays Hampton.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.