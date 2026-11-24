YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Gavin Ward’s 25 points off of the bench helped William & Mary to an 87-82 victory over IU Indianapolis on Monday.

Ward shot 9 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Tribe (6-2). Ethan Connery scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Brian Carter Jr. shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Billy Smith led the Jaguars (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two steals. IU Indianapolis also got 11 points from Gus Etchison.

Connery scored 10 points in the first half and William & Mary went into halftime trailing 48-42. Ward’s 15-point second half helped William & Mary close out the five-point victory.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press