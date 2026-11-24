ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jack Smiley had 15 points in Belmont’s 68-60 victory against Yale on Monday.

Smiley added five assists for the Bruins (5-1). Vincent Neugebauer added 13 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field while they also had eight rebounds. Isaiah West had nine points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Riley Fox led the way for the Bulldogs (3-4) with 20 points. Yale also got 14 points and four steals from Courtney Wallace. Jack Sullivan finished with seven points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Belmont took the lead for good with 15:42 to go in the first half. The score was 36-23 at halftime, with Eoin Dillon racking up six points. Belmont was outscored by Yale in the second half by five points, with Smiley scoring a team-high nine points after intermission.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.